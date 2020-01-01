Titans add Jack Conklin to injury report

Getty Images

It’s always a bit concerning when injury issues crop up in the middle of the week, and the Titans may have something to worry about now.

Via Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website, the Titans added right tackle Jack Conklin to the injury report with a knee issue. He was listed as limited in today’s work.

Whether it’s a serious problem or not, the news is otherwise good for the Titans.

Cornerback Adoree Jackson was a full participant for the second straight day, the foot injury that cost him the last four games apparently no longer a big deal.