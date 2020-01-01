Tylan Wallace returning to Oklahoma State for 2020 season

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace put up big numbers for Oklahoma State in 2018 and he was on his way to another huge season in 2019 when he tore his ACL in an October practice.

Wallace missed the rest of the season and a chance to bolster his stock for the NFL Draft. Rather than enter the draft while rehabbing the injury, Wallace announced on Wednesday that he’ll return to school for another season.

Wallace caught 53 passes for 903 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games this season. He had 86 catches for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2018 season.

With CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Tee Higgins, Jalen Reagor, Henry Ruggs and Laviska Shenault in the draft or expected to declare, this year’s receiver group remains deep without Wallace jumping into the pool.