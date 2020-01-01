Vikings designate Brett Jones to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

If the Vikings are able to advance past the Saints on Sunday, they could get an offensive lineman back on the roster in time for the next round of the playoffs.

The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they have designated center Brett Jones to return from injured reserve. Jones went on injured reserve in mid-November after hurting his knee in practice.

Jones will be able to practice with the Vikings this week, but won’t be eligible to play until next week. He appeared in two games before getting hurt this season and made three starts over 14 appearances for the Vikings last season.

Jones is the second player the Vikings have designated to return from injured reserve this season. Wide receiver Josh Doctson was the first and the Vikings can’t bring anyone else back from I.R. before the season’s over.