Vikings put Armon Watts on IR

The Vikings are shuffling their defensive line rotation in advance of the playoffs, after losing a reserve in the regular season finale.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings put defensive tackle Armon Watts on injured reserve.

They replaced him on the roster with the previously reported signing of defensive end Eddie Yarbrough off the Bills practice squad.

Watts was their sixth-round pick from Arkansas. He was inactive the first nine weeks but had played in six of the final seven games of the year.