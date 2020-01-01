Washington makes it official with Ron Rivera

Getty Images

Many people are waking up with a hangover this morning. Washington’s football team’s has lasted over 20 years.

But the hope is that Ron Rivera is the cup of coffee they need to start a new decade on the right foot.

The team made official the hiring of the former Panthers head coach as their new boss, bright and early on New Year’s Day.

“After several meetings with coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.,” owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country.”

The question is whether a man of integrity can bring some to a franchise that has challenged the Browns for the title of the league’s most dysfunctional. Under Snyder’s 21 years of leadership, his team is 142-193-1, with just five playoff appearances. Their last playoff win was in 2005.

Rivera, undeterred, thinks he can fix it.

“While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team,” Rivera said. “After meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear we are aligned in our passion for the game and he supports my vision to turn the team around. I look forward to surrounding myself with great people and getting to work.”

The storied history he was referring to was all pre-Snyder, and a long time ago.

Rivera’s won a pair of NFL coach of the year awards and got the Panthers to three straight divisional titles and a Super Bowl appearance. But fixing this will be his biggest challenge yet.