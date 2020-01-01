Zach Ertz not cleared for contact

Getty Images

The Eagles will get on the field Wednesday to do some preparation for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but tight end Zach Ertz isn’t ready to go yet.

Ertz is still recovering from the injured ribs that kept him from playing in Week 17 and head coach Doug Pederson said at his press conference that he hasn’t been cleared for contact yet. Pederson said that Ertz could get some reps in walkthrough while waiting for a green light to do more work.

Right tackle Lane Johnson is in a similar position as he recovers from an ankle injury. Pederson said he’d be at practice, but wasn’t sure how much he’d do. The Eagles lost right guard Brandon Brooks to a shoulder injury, so getting Johnson back would be a positive step for the team’s offensive line.

Running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Jalen Mills are both considered day-to-day with ankle injuries.