As the Titans pounded their way into the playoffs, they found a weapon in the passing game as well.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown was named the offensive rookie of the month, for capping an impressive first year.

Brown had 18 catches for 425 yards and four touchdowns in December.

For the year, the second-round pick had 52 catches for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. That 20.2-yard average per catch gave the Titans the kind of downfield complement they needed for their strong running game.