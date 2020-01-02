Adam Humphries out for Titans, Jack Conklin off injury report

Getty Images

Midweek additions to the injury report can foreshadow absences on gameday, but it looks like the Titans have avoided that turn of events with right tackle Jack Conklin.

Conklin was added to the report as a limited participant on Wednesday due to a knee injury, but he does not have an injury designation for Saturday’s game against the Patriots. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson also avoided a designation after saying he’s “good to go” following Thursday’s practice.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries has been ruled out for Saturday night. He also missed the last four weeks of the regular season with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (concussion), wide receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) and safety Dane Cruikshank (illness) are all listed as questionable for Tennessee.