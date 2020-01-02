Adoree’ Jackson says he’s ready to go for Titans

Getty Images

Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson has not played since Week 13 due to a foot injury, but he said he’ll be back in action against the Patriots on Saturday night.

Jackson has been participating in practice this week and said on Thursday that he is “good to go” for the game in New England.

“I am fine. The time I had helped me a lot and helped me get back focused,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “Being down and out sucks, but if you tell God your plans, He’ll laugh at them because he has something better [planned]. I just had to wait and now it is time and I am glad to be back.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was less definitive than Jackson about plans for Saturday, but the signs are pointing in the direction of a full house in the secondary for Tennessee.