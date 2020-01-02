Bears ownership disappointed by season, confident in Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy

Getty Images

The Bears dropped from 12-4 and division champions in 2018 to 8-8 and out of the playoffs in 2019, but that hasn’t led ownership to doubt the current leadership of the team’s football operations.

Bears chairman George McCaskey met with reporters this week and acknowledged that he and his mother Virginia McCaskey are “disappointed” by the way things went after feeling hope that “the Bears were back” after last season’s success.

That disappointment has not led to a loss of faith in General Manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, however. McCaskey said everyone needs to ask what they can do better, but that choosing the answers on the football side remains up to those two men.

“Bears fans should be relieved that I don’t get involved in the football decisions,” McCaskey said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “That’s all Ryan and Matt. And we’re confident in them making the right decisions for the Bears going forward.”

The Bears fired several assistant coaches this week, including offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, in their first step toward what they hope will make things better in 2020.