Brandon Brooks will undergo shoulder surgery next week

Getty Images

Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks will undergo surgery next week for a broken bone in his right shoulder socket, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dr. James Andrews will perform the surgery on the Pro Bowler.

Brooks’ recovery shouldn’t be as involved as last year’s rehabilitation on his injured Achilles.

Brooks was injured Jan. 13 in a playoff game against the Saints. He returned in time to start all 16 games this season.

But Brooks hurt his shoulder Sunday, ending his season before the postseason.