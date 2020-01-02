Browns have “strong interest” in Urban Meyer, per current Urban Meyer colleague

January 2, 2020
The Browns seem to be casting a wide net when it comes to looking for their next head coach. The net reportedly includes former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

The news of the Browns having “strong interest” in Meyer comes from Bruce Feldman. Both Feldman and Meyer currently work for FOX, which suggests that Meyer is one of the sources implicit in Feldman’s “per sources” designation. (Plenty of reporters use “per sources” when they have only one source; some do it deliberately, some just fail to appreciate the significance of the “per sources” term, I’m told.)

Unless and until someone who: (1) doesn’t cover college football for FOX; and (2) does cover the Browns or the NFL reports that the Browns have “strong interest” in Meyer, I’ll be skeptical. Meyer seems to be engaged in an effort to get himself to the NFL, in some capacity. What better way to do it than to create a sense that he’s in demand, even if he isn’t?

If the Browns are interested in Meyer, they can interview him whenever and wherever. At this point, however, there seem to be too many candidates for the Cleveland job to justify describing any of them as enjoying “strong interest.”

That said, the Browns could do (and have done) a lot worse than Meyer. Maybe he’s the “exceptional leader” they need. Maybe he’s just far enough outside the box to make it worth a shot. If it doesn’t work, they can just fired Urban like they’ve fired umpteen other coaches since the Haslams bought the team.

Still, until other reports linking the Browns to Meyer emerge, I’ll choose to remain very skeptical that this report isn’t a reflection of existing interest but an effort to generate interest that may not already exist.

  2. Urban Meyer.
    Wow. Start the ‘how many wins before he’s terminated for violating multiple rules?’ timer now.

  4. Urban just floating his name out there since he is toxic to college programs. The USC President’s comments were telling.

    No way Browns hire him and no way he goes to Dallas to be Jerruh’s guy. No NFL experience, health concerns, has baggage, and has been available to interview, but no one is interviewing him.

    Helluva talent recruiter and wins. Just not in the NFL.

  5. If I were a head coach like Meyer I’d demand some sort of guarantee that I couldn’t be fired for 4 years or so. They’ve painted theirselves in a corner hiring and firing so many coaches this last decade, who in their right mind wants to go clean up that mess when you know it’s going to take a couple of seasons to do so and the Haslams are trigger happy?

    I think Meyer is a great college coach with a lot of NFL potential, but it’s going to take more then 1 or 2 seasons to right that ship and get his footing. It’s a risky move, not on the Browns end, on Meyers.

    And the same goes for just about any other coach worth his salt that may be up for the job.

  6. I hope not . Meyer has health issues and the NFL Is a more demanding game . Please Browns get this right . I am not any younger or healthier myself . Just one before I die !

  8. I think this may work, but they’d have to give him some sort of Belichick coach/front office type influence.

  9. “That said, the Browns could do (and have done) a lot worse than Meyer.”
    _____________

    That’s a bit like saying you’ve had worse home improvement projects since you once burnt your house down to the ground and took half of the neighborhood with it.

    This exemplifies why the Browns are perpetually a mess. They finally have a bit of talent and they just need a competent coach who can handle big egos. A been-there, done-that sort of guy who can work on the details and keep them disciplined. So, naturally, they’re thinking about a candidate with zero NFL experience who is used to being the most famous guy in the locker room. Oh, and he also has health problems that cause him to bail whenever there is any pressure/controversy which is a daily occurrence in the NFL.

  10. They NEED to cast a wide net. Who worth a damn would want to work for this organization? It’s a train wreck…..

  12. Meyer would have one of his classic major migraines and quit before the preseason even started. This team gives me headaches and I’m not even a fan. I couldn’t imagine working for them.

  14. Drumming up interest is how the game’s played. Those two position coaches in SF didn’t just pop up by accident. Also,a lot of times it’s the proverbial quid pro quo of coach or FO leaking team information to a reporter so long as you link me to a job with another team.

  15. Not going to happen. Urban Meyer is a college coach who can’t handle the stress of coaching Florida or Ohio State, two schools that have all the recruiting advantages in the world.

    How would he handle the stress of coaching in the NFL where everything is geared towards parity? Or even more pertinent, how would he handle coaching a team that has failed consistently for the last 20 years despite the NFL being geared towards parity?

