Carson Wentz grateful to play in the postseason for the first time

Getty Images

The Eagles have played in five postseason games since drafting Carson Wentz, including winning Super Bowl LII. But Wentz didn’t play in any of those games.

Now Wentz is healthy in the postseason for the first time, and he’s excited for the opportunity to start his first playoff game on Sunday.

“Grateful for my health, grateful to be out here with the guys in these big meaningful games. Grateful to be playing into January,” Wentz said, via the team’s website. “The last few weeks have been backs-against-the-wall [games] for us. Guys have responded and stepped up and kept making play after play after play. Just kept believing. And here we are playing into January. Hopefully, we can do something special.”

Nick Foles played excellent playoff football for the Eagles, including winning a Super Bowl MVP award. It won’t be easy for Wentz to match what Foles accomplished, but he’ll get an opportunity to create his own playoff legacy, starting on Sunday.