Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2020, 9:43 AM EST
The Eagles have played in five postseason games since drafting Carson Wentz, including winning Super Bowl LII. But Wentz didn’t play in any of those games.

Now Wentz is healthy in the postseason for the first time, and he’s excited for the opportunity to start his first playoff game on Sunday.

Grateful for my health, grateful to be out here with the guys in these big meaningful games. Grateful to be playing into January,” Wentz said, via the team’s website. “The last few weeks have been backs-against-the-wall [games] for us. Guys have responded and stepped up and kept making play after play after play. Just kept believing. And here we are playing into January. Hopefully, we can do something special.”

Nick Foles played excellent playoff football for the Eagles, including winning a Super Bowl MVP award. It won’t be easy for Wentz to match what Foles accomplished, but he’ll get an opportunity to create his own playoff legacy, starting on Sunday.

6 responses to “Carson Wentz grateful to play in the postseason for the first time

  1. While Philly has an unbelievable amount of injuries all over the roster, Seattle has lost all of their RBs.

    Out of all the teams, i think Seattle gives Philly it’s best chance to win this weekend.

  2. Foles didnt win those playoff games (4-1 btw) The Eagles as a team rallied behind him and the TEAM won. If Wentz was the QB in 2017s Superbowl run he would have done the same or even better being how he was the MVP favorite that yr.

  5. All Eagles fans are grateful for Wentz and Foles! Or should be!

    Never seen a fan base so intent on insulting the QB who led them to their first Super Bowl victory or insulting the QB who was having an MVP like season before going down to injury that season.

    I like both Wentz and Foles and you couldn’t pay me to insult one of them! Both are Philly legends!

  6. I have been a little skeptical of Wentz so far in his career, but the last month has been impressive to watch as he’s taken a bunch of nobodies and got them into the playoffs. He looks like he’s growing into the role of a true NFL franchise QB. It’ll be curious to see if either Philly or Seattle manages to get a win without ten more players going onto IR afterwards.

