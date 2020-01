Getty Images

Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones put up numbers all year.

He was particularly good in December though, and has been named NFC defensive player of the month.

Jones had 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three passes defensed in five games.

For the season, he had 19.0 sacks (second by a half to Tampa Bay’s Shaquil Barrett) and eight forced fumbles (tied for the league lead).