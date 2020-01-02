Chargers G.M. believes Philip Rivers “can still compete at a top-starter level”

Getty Images

Philip Rivers said Sunday he knows he “can play at a high level.” Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco agrees.

“He can still compete at a top-starter level,” Telesco said Thursday, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

But Rivers is scheduled to become a free agent in March. His future with the Chargers is uncertain, and he said Sunday he is open to playing elsewhere next season.

Telesco said the Chargers will do a full evaluation of the roster to see where (if?) Rivers fits.

“In a perfect world, No. 17 is your quarterback forever,” Telesco said, via Eric D. Williams of ESPN. “Hopefully I’m not offending Dan Fouts when I say that, but he’s meant everything to this organization.”

Rivers has played 16 seasons for the Chargers, and he plans to play a 17th season somewhere in 2020.

Telesco was asked if Rivers’ contract was something the team would want to get sorted out before the league year starts March 18, so Rivers doesn’t hit free agency.

“More than likely, yeah. There’s no doubt,” Telesco said, via Popper.

Which sounds more like possibly, maybe, we’ll see.

Rivers, 38, passed for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, but the Chargers finished 5-11.