Chris Ballard: Jury still out on Jacoby Brissett

Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard is unsure whether Jacoby Brissett is his franchise quarterback.

Ballard said today that Brissett, who is under contract with the Colts through the 2020 season, has some work to do.

“The jury’s still out,” Ballard said. “That’s why we did a short-term deal with Jacoby.”

Ballard said he hesitates to declare Brissett the undisputed starting quarterback in 2020, noting that a year ago he thought Andrew Luck was the undisputed starting quarterback in 2019, and sometimes things don’t work out as expected.

“I thought Andrew was going to be our starting quarterback last year,” Ballard said. “I’ll say this, Yes, right now, Jacoby is our starting quarterback.”

Ballard said he saw some things he liked from Brissett and some things that he didn’t like.

“Jacoby did some good things. I don’t want to just look at the second half of the season and say he didn’t, because Jacoby did some good things. I think as a whole, not just the quarterback position, but our passing game has to improve. Unequivocally. That has to get better. You have to be able to throw the ball to win in this league,” Ballard said.

As for the possibility of Luck coming back, Ballard dismissed it.

“Andrew’s retired,” Ballard said. “Do I talk to Andrew? Yes, I do. Haven’t talked to him in a few weeks, I’m sure he’s been busy being a father. But Andrew’s retired, and I think we all need to accept that. That’s where he’s at. He’s retired.”

Brissett got the job last year because Luck retired. Whether he keeps it into this year remains to be seen.