Colts don’t want Eric Ebron back

Getty Images

Eric Ebron arrived in Indianapolis in 2018 and had an outstanding season, scoring 14 touchdowns and looking like one of the best tight ends in football. In 2019, things didn’t go as well, and in 2020, Ebron will be elsewhere.

When asked about Ebron today, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said, “We’ll probably move on,” and then quickly moved on to the next question. Ballard’s curt tone made clear that he’s done with Ebron and doesn’t even want to talk about him anymore.

Ebron was less productive in Year Two in Indianapolis than he had been in Year One, and then he surprised the Colts by telling them in November that he couldn’t bear the pain in his ankle anymore and needed to shut it down for the season. Ebron, who becomes a free agent in March, appeared to be making a business decision.

The 26-year-old Ebron has a lot of talent, and he’ll have options in free agency. But he won’t have the option to remain in Indianapolis.