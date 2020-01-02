Dan Snyder: Ron Rivera brings the culture change Washington needs

Getty Images

Bruce Allen, the recently fired Washington team president, famously defended the franchise’s culture as “damn good” last season. The owner of the team, Dan Snyder, apparently did not agree.

Snyder introduced new head coach Ron Rivera today by saying a change in the team’s culture is sorely needed.

“What the Redskins have needed is a culture change, someone that can bring a winning culture to our organization, and it starts and ends with our head coach,” Snyder said.

Snyder also indicated that Rivera will be the person with final say on football matters, something that hasn’t previously been the case in Washington.

“We’re going to have one voice, and only one voice alone, and that’s the coach’s,” Snyder said.

Rivera will now try to turn around a franchise that has needed a change for a long time.