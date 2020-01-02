Deshaun Watson motivated his teammates via text

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is so old school, he gave a motivational speech before practice Tuesday.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson did the same thing in a more millennial way.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Watson sent a text message to the entire offense Wednesday encouraging them to do their best during practice.

“Deshaun sent a mass text out to the offense, that was something different, just telling guys, ‘Let’s be great,’ before practice,” running back Carlos Hyde said. “That was something that was different.”

Watt actually spoke to the team earlier in the week, but such an inefficient method of communication clearly wasn’t as effective.

“I wasn’t here for J.J.’s speech after practice,” Hyde said. “That’s good that guys are preaching about being focused. We need that during the playoffs, for sure.”

Watson made sure his people got the message.

We’ll await today’s news from Texans camp, which should include DeAndre Hopkins rallying the troops via TikTok.