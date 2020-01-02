Devin White named December’s top defensive rookie

Getty Images

Devin White was the first linebacker taken in the 2019 draft and he closed his rookie season by making sure the Buccaneers had no doubt about the wisdom of their selection.

White had 29 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and four fumble recoveries over the final five weeks of the regular season. He returned two of those fumbles for touchdowns, including a 91-yard return in the season finale against the Falcons.

The NFL announced White as its choice for the league’s defensive rookie of the month on Thursday.

White had 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles to go with that interception and those fumble recoveries this season.