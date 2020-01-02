Eric Kendricks has limited practice Thursday

Getty Images

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks had a limited practice Thursday after missing Wednesday.

Kendricks injured a quadriceps in Week 16 against the Packers. He missed last week’s game.

Cornerback Mike Hughes, who had a full practice Wednesday, was limited by his neck injury Thursday.

Those were the only changes to the team’s report from Wednesday.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee), safety Andrew Sendejo (illness) and defensive end Stephen Weatherly (illness) missed practice for the second consecutive day.

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (hamstring) remained limited.