Eric Kendricks practicing for Vikings Thursday

The Vikings got a key part of their defense on the practice field for the first time this week on Thursday.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks has been sidelined by a quadricep injury of late, but multiple reports from the open portion of Thursday’s practice have him on the field for the first time since Week 16.

Kendricks played at least 86 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in every game until he was injured against the Packers. He had 110 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 12 passes defended in his 15 starts.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee), safety Andrew Sendejo (illness) and defensive end Stephen Weatherly (illness) missed practice for the second straight day.