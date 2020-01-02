Jason Garrett: Fired or not fired?

Getty Images

Maybe it’s just an effort at redemption after Saturday’s swing and a miss regarding Jaguars coach Doug Marrone. Regardless, ESPN has taken a tweet from ESPN’s Ed Werder and turned it into a big splash that the Cowboys are firing Jason Garrett. Even if that’s not what Werder tweeted.

Tweeted Werder on Thursday night: “Cowboys Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have moved slowly and with ‘abundance of care and respect’ for Jason Garrett. That phase expected to conclude soon with Garrett not part of organization. Next phase to involve candidate interviews will begin quickly thereafter.”

And so ESPN has taken that tweet and twisted it into this: “Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones have decided that Jason Garrett will not be part of the organization moving forward, a source tells @WerderEdESPN.”

But that isn’t what Werder reported. While it indeed may be the final outcome, it’s not what he reported.

Either way, Garrett and the Joneses were due to meet today, and they didn’t. The situation continues to be confusing and confounding and if the ultimate goal is to respect Garrett the end result has been a protracted twisting in the wind that arguably disrespects him far more than a certain and decisive action would.

If they’re going to fire him they need to just do it and get it over with. Everyone expects it, and now ESPN is acting like it’s a done deal when it’s still not clear whether it is. So do it or don’t do it; the uncertainty helps no one.