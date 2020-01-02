Jay Gruden hopes to interview for a head-coaching vacancy

Getty Images

Jay Gruden has been out of work since Washington fired him as its head coach in October. He hopes some team with a head-coaching vacancy will consider him now.

Gruden told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that he wants to be a head coach this year.

“Hopefully I’ll get an opportunity to talk to some owners and maybe get another opportunity to be a head coach,” Gruden said. “I could take a year off if I don’t get that job that I’m looking for, or if I don’t get offered one.”

Realistically, it appears unlikely that Gruden will get an offer. He hasn’t been linked to any of the current vacancies.

As for working as an assistant, Gruden doesn’t seem to think his brother, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, will come calling.

“He’s got a complete staff right now, so they don’t have any job openings right now,” Gruden said. “I’ll have to look at different avenues first and then if that offer comes at a later time then I’ll have to look at it.”

Gruden has only had two NFL jobs as an assistant, one for his brother in Tampa Bay and one as offensive coordinator of the Bengals under Marvin Lewis from 2011 to 2013. He may have to go to the assistant level again if he wants to work in the NFL this year.