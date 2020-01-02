Julian Edelman, Jamie Collins among six Patriots listed as questionable

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has been dealing with knee and shoulder ailments for a while, but hasn’t missed a game and said on Thursday that he’s feeling better than he has in weeks.

Those are both strong pieces of evidence that Edelman is going to be in the lineup against the Titans on Saturday night, but the team didn’t say he was a sure thing on their final injury report of the week. Edelman is listed as questionable after three days of limited participation.

Linebacker Jamie Collins was also a limited participant this week and joins Edelman in the questionable category due to a shoulder injury. Right tackle Marcus Cannon was limited in practice by an ankle injury, but doesn’t have an injury designation for Saturday.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), defensive back Terrence Brooks (groin), cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin) and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) make up the rest of New England’s questionable contingent.