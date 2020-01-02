Julian Edelman, Jamie Collins among six Patriots listed as questionable

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2020, 4:20 PM EST
Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has been dealing with knee and shoulder ailments for a while, but hasn’t missed a game and said on Thursday that he’s feeling better than he has in weeks.

Those are both strong pieces of evidence that Edelman is going to be in the lineup against the Titans on Saturday night, but the team didn’t say he was a sure thing on their final injury report of the week. Edelman is listed as questionable after three days of limited participation.

Linebacker Jamie Collins was also a limited participant this week and joins Edelman in the questionable category due to a shoulder injury. Right tackle Marcus Cannon was limited in practice by an ankle injury, but doesn’t have an injury designation for Saturday.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), defensive back Terrence Brooks (groin), cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin) and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) make up the rest of New England’s questionable contingent.

9 responses to “Julian Edelman, Jamie Collins among six Patriots listed as questionable

  Awe poor Julian PEDelman. The excuses are being made for Patriot fans to eat up after the loss to the Titans. Brady has no one to throw too, no one gets open. Eat it up Patriot fans, you are only making Kraft richer haha go buy your little 12 jerseys and stand united in misery

  2. ghostofmyra says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:22 pm
    ————

    Exhibit A – Jealousy can be pretty damn ugly

    ————

    Exhibit A – Jealousy can be pretty damn ugly

  ghostofmyra – this is the post of somebody who roots for a team that has been abused by the Pats over a long period of time. So the Pats fans only make Kraft richer? What about his other businesses? He also owns the Revolution so those fans make him $$ too. I am not saying the Pats win Saturday but if they do what excuses are you going to make?

  6. ghostofmyra says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:22 pm
    ——————
    …huh?

    #yourtooyoungto(not too)hatelikethis
    ——————
    …huh?

    #yourtooyoungto(not too)hatelikethis

  7. ghostofmyra says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:22 pm
    —–
    Do you mean the jersey of the most successful player in NFL history? Yeah, I think I might buy a #12 Jersey because Brady has been the best QB that anyone will have ever witnessed in their lifetime.
    —–
    Do you mean the jersey of the most successful player in NFL history? Yeah, I think I might buy a #12 Jersey because Brady has been the best QB that anyone will have ever witnessed in their lifetime.

  9. Considering that any injury list from the Patriots is a blatant lie, I suggest not getting all worked up about anything they release.

    But don’t get me wrong–I’m with the Pats on this one. I’ve never understood having these injury lists at all. What purpose do they serve other than to inform or misinform bettors?

