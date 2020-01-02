Kenneth Murray declares for draft

Getty Images

Linebacker Kenneth Murray won’t be back at Oklahoma for the 2020 season.

Murray announced on Thursday that he will be giving up his remaining eligibility in order to enter the NFL Draft. Murray’s final game was last Saturday’s loss to LSU in the national semifinals.

Murray played in 40 games for the Sooners over the last three years. He leaves school with 325 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Murray will likely rank at the top of most lists of linebackers in this year’s draft pool. That could land him a spot in the first round, although the next few months will do much to determine just where he lands come April.