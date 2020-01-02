Kwon Alexander back on the practice field for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers might be getting a significant piece back for the postseason, or they’re at least going to try.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander was on the practice field Thursday, opening the window for him to possibly return from injured reserve.

Alexander suffered a torn pectoral muscle on Oct. 31, so this is a rapid recovery by any measure.

When coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the possibility in December, he referred to it as a “long shot,” and there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready for them to activate.

The 49ers activated defensive end Kentavius Street from IR earlier in the season, so Alexander would take their second and final designated to return spot.