Lions, Bengals staffs to coach Senior Bowl

Getty Images

The Senior Bowl has made it official that the coaching staffs of the Lions and Bengals will coach this year’s game.

Typically the Senior Bowl coaching slots go to the two teams highest in the draft order that are retaining their head coaches. Cincinnati picks first in the 2020 draft, Detroit picks third, and No. 2 Washington has a new head coach.

Most NFL teams view it as beneficial to coach in the Senior Bowl because it gives their coaches an up-close look at the practice habits of draft prospects.

“My staff and I welcome the opportunity to coach many of the nation’s best college players at the Senior Bowl later this month,” Lions head coach Matt Patricia said in a statement. “Most of us got our start in coaching at the collegiate level and we look forward to a great week in Mobile. This event has always been well-organized and provides great access that is helpful in our pre-draft evaluations.”

Senior Bowl week begins on January 20 in Mobile, Alabama, and the game is played on January 25.