Michael Thomas gets a postseason crack at a team that passed on him

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2020, 3:54 PM EST
Saints receiver Michael Thomas has become one of the most intense, motivated, and driven players in all of football. He’s still driven in part by the fact that, in the 2016 draft, he slipped to round two.

On Sunday, he gets to play one of the teams that considered drafting him, but that instead selected Laquon Treadwell in round one.

Yes, the Vikings could have had Michael Thomas. But they chose Treadwell instead, who was cut by the Vikings before the 2019 season and later brought back due to injuries at the position.

Now, the Vikings have to figure out how to handle the man who caught more passes in a single season than any player in league history.

It won’t be easy. Two years ago, Thomas had seven catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings in the divisional round.

On Wednesday, coach Mike Zimmer suggested that cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who likely is playing his final game with the Vikings on Sunday, could be given the task of covering Thomas. And perhaps physicality with Thomas at the line of scrimmage will be the best/only way to slow him down. Even then, the Vikings can’t expect to shut him down.

And if they devote too many resources to doing so, they’ll end up roasted in the running game, and/or by tight end Jared Cook.

Throw in coach Sean Payton’s legendary ability to draw up plays aimed at beating any scheme he faces, and it could be a long, long day for a Vikings defense that would have a much easier task if Michael Thomas was playing for the Vikings instead of the Saints.

12 responses to “Michael Thomas gets a postseason crack at a team that passed on him

  2. Looking back the Vikings were under a lot of fan pressure to draft a fast receiver, Treadwell had a great college career, he had questions on drops but his real issue is between his ears at this level. This is why the 49ers in the 1980’s developed a test given to every player seriously considered in the draft. It seems to have worked for them, but now kids can’t be bothered in putting in work for teams before the draft.. shame.. On the other hand Treadwell is playing better than he ever has! Nearly as good as the Vikings un-drafted FA’s!

  6. Maybe he she throw the game to get back at the Saints for revenge of passing him up in the first round.

  7. Treadwell had a great college career, he had questions on drops but his real issue is between his ears at this level.
    _____________

    He did have a good college career but he also had a gruesome leg injury, I dont know if he has ever been the same since… he had some great games, but a many of them came against teams not known for having NFL talent. I’m just surprised the Vikings have found talent elsewhere at WR in late rounds and undeafted… while their defense needs to be loaded with high picks while having a great def. Mind

  10. He ain’t no Randy Moss not even close I don’t care how many catches he has so get over it.

  11. Virtually every team has played the ‘shoulda-woulda-coulda’ game and passed on stand-out players at some time. Sure things have turned out to be duds and late rounders like Brady have been gold. It’s all educated guesswork.

