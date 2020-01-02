Mike Daniels says he’s healthy, wants to return to Lions

Getty Images

Mike Daniels landed with the Lions after getting cut by the Packers in July, but a pair of injuries limited the amount of time he spent on the field in Detroit.

A foot injury cost him five games early in the year and an arm injury landed him on injured reserve for the final two weeks of the season. Daniels had 10 tackles and a sack in between the two injuries, which came on the heels of another foot injury that brought his 2018 season to an early end.

Daniels said this week that the injured reserve trip was “precautionary,” but is now healthy and looking for a new deal with the Lions.

“I feel good,” Daniels said, via the Detroit Free Press. “So I’m excited to get things rolling, see what happens. Definitely want to make sure I get back here.”

The Lions should be prioritizing defensive improvement after struggling greatly on that side of the ball this season, but it’s unclear at this point if Daniels is seen as part of that package.