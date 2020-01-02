Miles Sanders, Nelson Agholor remain out of practice

Getty Images

The good news for the Eagles is that cornerbacks Sidney Jones (back), Avonte Maddox (abdomen) and Jalen Mills (ankle) had full practices Thursday. All three were listed as limited Wednesday when the Eagles held a walk-through practice.

The bad news for the Eagles is running back Miles Sanders and receiver Nelson Agholor remained non-participants on Thursday’s practice report.

Sanders hurt his ankle in Week 17, and Agholor has not played since Week 13 with a knee injury.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps), tight end Zach Ertz (ribs, back) and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) remained limited.