Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet entering draft

Tight end Cole Kmet’s career at Notre Dame is done.

Kmet announced on social media he will bypass his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. He has a chance to become the highest-drafted player at his position.

Kmet received a second-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board.

Kmet missed the first two games of the season with a broken clavicle but ended up catching 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

His 43 receptions are the fifth-most by a tight end in the school’s history in a single season and his 515 ranks sixth best. Kmet’s six touchdowns tied Ken MacAfee for the most in a season by a Notre Dame tight end.

Kmet made 60 catches for 691 yards and six touchdowns in his 23-game career over three seasons.