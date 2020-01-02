PFT’s 2019 All-Pro team

QB: Lamar Jackson: The undisputed MVP had a season for the ages.
RB: Christian McCaffrey: Just the third player ever to have 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving.
TE: Travis Kelce: Not as flashy as some of his teammates, but a key cog in the Chiefs’ offense.
WR: Michael Thomas: Set the new standard with an NFL-record 149 catches.
WR: Julio Jones: Another strong season was somewhat overlooked because the Falcons weren’t contenders, but he was second only to Thomas in receiving yards.
WR: DeVante Parker: One of the pleasant surprises of this NFL season, Parker was playing in a bad offense but still managed to gain a first down on more than 80 percent of his 72 catches.
OT: Ronnie Stanley: The second-most important player in the Ravens’ offense.
OT: David Bakhtiari: Gives Aaron Rodgers all day to pass.
G: Zack Martin: The Cowboys’ 8-8 record was a disappointment, but Martin remains an elite guard.
G: Brandon Brooks: Had a big year in Philadelphia; his playoff absence after a Week 17 injury will be a big loss.
C: Rodney Hudson: Jon Gruden raves about Hudson’s importance to the Raiders’ offense.
DE: Nick Bosa: Showed up as a rookie and looked like a star from Day One.
DE: Shaquil Barrett: Led the league with 19.5 sacks.
DT: Aaron Donald: Didn’t get as much attention this year because the Rams declined, but Donald is as good as ever.
OLB: T.J. Watt: Had his best season and may even be able to stake a claim as the best Watt brother, which is high praise indeed.
LB: Eric Kendricks: The best linebacker in football at covering running backs out of the backfield.
LB: Luke Kuechly: In a down year for the Panthers, Kuechly had another strong season toward his Hall of Fame career.
CB: Stephon Gilmore: The biggest reason that the Patriots had the NFL’s best defense.
CB: Marcus Peters: The Ravens got an absolute gift when the Rams traded Peters away.
CB: Tre'Davious White: As important as anyone to the Bills making the playoffs.
S: Minkah Fitzpatrick: Some asked what the Steelers were thinking when they gave up their first-round draft pick for Fitzpatrick. They were thinking he’s one of the best players in the NFL.
S: Budda Baker: The 23-year-old had by far his best season and emerged as a major building block for the future in Arizona.
K: Justin Tucker: The most reliable kicker in NFL history had his typical stellar season.
P: Logan Cooke: Averaged a whopping 46.8 yards per punt while dropping 25 punts inside the 20 and having only two touchbacks.
KR: Brandon Wilson: One of the Bengals’ few bright spots, Wilson averaged 31.3 yards per kickoff return.
PR: Deonte Harris: The smallest Saint is a big playmaker.
ST: Matthew Slater: It’s automatic that Slater makes a big impact in the kicking game.