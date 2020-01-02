Quandre Diggs has full practice Thursday

Getty Images

The Seahawks expected safety Quandre Diggs to return this week, and it appears he will.

After a limited practice Wednesday, Diggs was a full participant Thursday.

He has missed the past two games with an ankle injury and missed six games with injuries this season.

Center Joey Hunt (fibula) returned to practice on a limited basis after sitting out Monday. The Seahawks added offensive guard Phil Haynes (head) to the injury report.

Those were the only changes for Seattle.

Left tackle Duane Brown (knee/biceps), receiver Jaron Brown (knee), offensive guard Mike Iupati (neck), receiver Malik Turner (concussion), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (knee) did not practice again.

Tight end Luke Willson (hip) was a full participant.