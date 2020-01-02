Report: Brian Daboll slated for Browns interview Sunday

Getty Images

The Bills will be in Houston on Saturday to take on the Texans and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s Sunday is expected to be a busy day as well.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are scheduled to interview Daboll for their head coaching vacancy in Buffalo on Sunday. The Browns are the only team set to interview Daboll at the moment.

Daboll is in his second year running Buffalo’s offense. He has significant experience at both the college and pro level, including a two-year run as the offensive coordinator for the Browns when Eric Mangini was the team’s head coach.

Cleveland is getting the ball rolling on head coaching interviews Thursday by speaking to former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. They are expected to speak with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh this weekend and the list of candidates linked to the team also includes Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.