Report: Jason Garrett, Jerry Jones didn’t meet Thursday

Jason Garrett showed up for work as usual Thursday.

Four days after the season ended, he remains the Cowboys head coach.

Garrett has had at least two meetings with Jerry and Stephen Jones, but the sides did not meet Thursday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Garrett’s contract expires Jan. 14, and it is widely assumed the Cowboys won’t give their head coach of the past 9 1/2 seasons a new one.

Jerry Jones said after Sunday’s regular-season finale he had no timetable on a decision about Garrett, but no one expected it to drag on this long.

Ed Werder of ESPN reports the Cowboys have moved slowly and with “abundance of care and respect” for Garrett. But that it will “conclude soon with Garrett not part of organization.”

Garrett went 85-67, making the postseason three times and winning two playoff games.