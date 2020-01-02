Report: Members of Cowboys organization wonder whether Jason Garrett will be back

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2020, 12:27 PM EST
As the Cowboys continue to meet with coach Jason Garrett four full days after his departure was presumed to be a done deal, other members of the organization are wondering what the deal is.

Ed Werder of ESPN.com reports that “people inside the building have begun to wonder if Garrett is going to have a role with the 2020 Cowboys — whether as head coach or in another capacity.”

We’ve spitballed the notion that the series of meetings is about something other than ending the relationship. Maybe it’s as simple as owner Jerry Jones wanting to offer Garrett a plausible alternative that Garrett would potentially reject, allowing Jones to have a somewhat clearer conscience regarding the long-term relationship hitting the end of the road. Or maybe Jones truly wants Garrett to remain with the team.

The ultimate chaos scenario (which would be awesome) entails former Texans and Broncos coach Gary Kubiak joining the team as a co-head coach, with Garrett handling the day-to-day stuff and Kubiak being the big-picture leader of the team. (Yes, that’s inspired by the Dunder Mifflin Scranton co-manager scenario.) There’s no reason to think that’s a possibility, beyond the fact that the deafening silence suggests something is up.

Whatever the Cowboys are doing, the approach already is unconventional. Why not take it the rest of the way and do something completely nutty?

35 responses to “Report: Members of Cowboys organization wonder whether Jason Garrett will be back

  1. Because Jerry Jones won a few Super Bowls a generation ago, I guess you won’t say “dysfunctional”…

  3. Jerry Jones gives all the haters what they want. A new GM. Introducing Jason Garret, GM of the Dallas Cowboys. Watch as the puppet master pulls the strings and makes Howdy Doody clap.

  5. It’s the old Hebrew saying all over again “Don’t throw away dirty water until you have clean.” There’s nobody out there that’s available that Jerry wants. Jason Garrett will still be the Cowboy’s coach in 2020. Current coordinators will be fired. A new staff will be hired.

  6. What ever decision is made it is certain to be criticized. Just hope that Kellen Moore is retained.

  7. President of Football Operations, then he hires the coach and acts as a consultant to the new coach. The problem is that nothing will have change. It’s just best to move on from Garrett.

  8. … or maybe Jerruh is running out the clock until Garrett’s contract expires on the 14th and he becomes a free agent. That way he doesn’t have to say he fired him.

  9. Why the gross speculation? Is there a rush?

    Not a Cowboy apologist, but maybe the ownership is simply waiting for some other cards they don’t control to play out before a final decision is made. I don’t understand the need for instant fan / media gratification. Before judgement is passed, maybe everyone needs to exercise some patience and wait for a decision to be made.

    This off-season for the Cowboys is likely to set the tone for the team for the next 3-4 years. I wouldn’t rush a decision like that either.

  10. Please don’t, Gary. I prefer you alive, opposed to having this dysfunctional organization give you a heart attack.

  11. I think the would have fired him already if they were going to do so.

    What they do with the coaching staff overall is another matter. Garrett will likely be retained with a wholesale turnover of most of the rest of the staff.

  13. Jason Garrett’s problem isn’t “big picture.” He struggles with details, like play calling. Against Washington they lined up three TE on 3rd and 1 and tried to let Dak pass before a sack/fumble while Zeke, who typically falls forward for a gain, was a decoy. Garrett and Kellen have to go.

  14. Assistant to the General Manager of the Dallas Cowboys.

    Garrett will run around telling everyone he is the assistant GM and will promptly be corrected by jerry Jones and his son that he is the assistant to, not the assistant GM.

  15. Prime example why a manager cannot have a personal relationship with an employee. Terminating friends is hard to do.

  16. This is definitely a drag your feet, watch the clock/calendar type of deal.

    Bunch of clowns.

  17. The ghosts of bad coach hiring past haunts the Cowboy Nation as well as dumb trades! As long as Jerry remains the face of the Boys these horrible decisions will continue! Examples Taco over TJ Watt, Roy OU Williams trade, Trystan Hill, Randy Gregory, passing on Stephen Jones, Randy Galloway trade, Gailey passing on Randy Moss, straight outta Jerry’s World! Charles Dickens.

  19. Or maybe it’s Jerrah just stalling to keep his terrible team in the media while real playoff football is being played. I’d say it’s more marketing with Jones than any substance. It’s really time to stick a fork in the most overrated team in the NFL and the one that hogs media attention away from teams that had a great year and should be all over the news in the leadup to this weekends games.

    However, it appears that networks would rather talk about a team considering to keep it’s TERRIBLE head coach and the drama behind it. Once again my wife stands correct, when she says the NFL is soap opera for men.

  21. I have been a Cowboys fan since 1972. If Garrett remains as the head coach, I will no longer be a Cowboys fan. Ever since Jerry Jones took over the team he has made mistake after mistake. He should not be the GM. We will never get another coach like Jimmy Johnson because Jerry always has to get his way. We need a new GM and a new head coach for us to ever have the chance to reach the Super Bowl.

  22. Jerry has kept a GM who hasn’t won a thing in 20 years, why not keep a coach who’s won nothing in half that time.

    I feel like the last two decades have been nothing but Jerry trying to prove that he was more responsible than Jimmy for those titles, and with each passing year it’s clear that it’s not the case.

  24. I think Jerry is waiting for all the candidates out there to get hired by the other teams who need coaches, so he can say “well there wasn’t anyone out there better, so we decided to bring him Garrett back and give him another year”. LOL let them make the decision for him.

  25. Why announce anything, Jerry wants to feel as if the Cowboys are actually playing this weekend. Garrett should have been fired 3-4 years ago, now he’s apart of the losing family.

  26. The cowboy coaches are spreading crap rumors in panic. I think Jerry keeps Garrett but orders him to clean house and find an entirely new staff. Or, maybe he cans them all. Jerry wants Zimmer bad

  27. There’s no way the Cowboys can end up this dysfunctional…right?

    I mean, yeah he isn’t gone yet, but he has to be gone this offseason…right?

  28. Wish Garrett would man up and say screw it, I am going to check out the market when my contract is up this month!!

  32. If the cowboys were to add a gm to the organizational mix, Garrett wouldn’t be a bad mix,the cowboys haven’t had bad draft classes recently and Garrett has been part of that process,recognizing talent is not Garrett’s weakness,doing anything with it,is.

  33. Why all the speculation?

    Does anyone have any patience these days?

    How about a report after the decision is made?

  35. Garrett is Jerry’s good buddy. Has him over to his mansion for dinner, Holidays etc. No way Jerry hurts his family friend. Emotions will cloud good judgement.

