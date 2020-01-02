Robbie Gould is the NFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

49ers kicker Robbie Gould was ineffective early in the season and missed time with an injury in November, but he was everything the team needed him to be in December

The 49ers turned to Gould for game-winning field goal attempts in two of their five games in the final months of the season. Gould made those kicks to give the teams wins over the Saints and Rams that helped make them NFC West champs.

Gould was 10-of-11 on field goals and 15-of-16 on extra points throughout the month, which concluded with a win over the Seahawks that sealed the division title.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Gould has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the month in recognition of his performance. The 49ers will hope he remains sharp if the team needs to turn to him at the end of a playoff game later this month.