Ron Rivera says discipline is the one principle for his team

Getty Images

New Washington head coach Ron Rivera said discipline is the overarching principle upon which he will build his team.

Rivera, whose father served in the Army and did two tours of duty in Vietnam, said he learned the virtue of discipline at an early age and will teach it to his players and assistant coaches.

“Things will begin and end with one simple principle: Discipline,” Rivera said. “I come from a military family where discipline, it isn’t taught, it’s lived. It’s expected from Day One. I have a philosophy that every player, every coach, everyone who works for this organization, they’ll know it from Day One. You’re not going to play for this team, you’re not going to work for this team, if you don’t have the discipline and commitment to give us everything you have. No exceptions, no excuses. It’s that simple, guys, we have to hold each other accountable. We have to expect the most from each other.”

Rivera said he takes ownership over the results, and if the players he leads fail, the blame should fall entirely on his shoulders.

“Do it our way, do it the right way, and if we fail it’s on me,” Rivera said. “It’ll be on me, the head coach. I truly believe that. If I ask of you and it doesn’t work, I’m to blame.”

Asked what he wants to do as head coach in Washington, Rivera had a simple answer: “Win the Super Bowl.”