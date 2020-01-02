Ryan Tannehill named AFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Titans’ season turned around when they decided to start Ryan Tannehill at quarterback instead of Marcus Mariota and the ultimate payoff for the move came in Week 17 when the Titans beat the Texans to qualify for the playoffs.

Tannehill was 13-of-20 for 198 yards and two touchdowns in that win, which made him the NFL’s leader in passer rating for the 2019 season and capped a December that brought Tannehill another honor.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Tannehill has been named the AFC’s final offensive player of the month for the 2019 season. Tannehill completed 90-of-132 passes for 1,322 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions over five games in the final month of the year.

With the playoff berth sewn up, the Titans are now at work trying to come up with a way to beat the Patriots and continue their run a little bit longer.