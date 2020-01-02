Texans expect J.J. Watt to play “quite a bit”

AP

The Texans aren’t bringing J.J. Watt back to let him be a role player.

Coach Bill O’Brien indicated Thursday that Watt would have a significant role in Saturday’s wild card game against the Bills.

“He’s playing,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He’ll be in there quite a bit.”

Watt’s coming back from a torn pectoral he suffered on Oct. 27.

Earlier this week, defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel suggested that they might ease him into things on obvious passing downs.

Watt said this week he felt “great,” and he was encouraged by a week of practice.

“It felt like football,” he said. “It felt like how it’s supposed to feel. It felt great to be out there, to be hitting pads, to be working on all the things I want to work on – bull rush, tackle, pass rush moves, everything I wanted to do. So, it just feels good, feels like I’m home.”

O’Brien also said that wide receiver Will Fuller would be a game-time decision. He missed last week’s game after suffering a groin injury in Week 16, and has been limited this week.