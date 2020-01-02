Texans expect J.J. Watt to play “quite a bit”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2020, 1:01 PM EST
The Texans aren’t bringing J.J. Watt back to let him be a role player.

Coach Bill O’Brien indicated Thursday that Watt would have a significant role in Saturday’s wild card game against the Bills.

“He’s playing,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He’ll be in there quite a bit.”

Watt’s coming back from a torn pectoral he suffered on Oct. 27.

Earlier this week, defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel suggested that they might ease him into things on obvious passing downs.

Watt said this week he felt “great,” and he was encouraged by a week of practice.

“It felt like football,” he said. “It felt like how it’s supposed to feel. It felt great to be out there, to be hitting pads, to be working on all the things I want to work on – bull rush, tackle, pass rush moves, everything I wanted to do. So, it just feels good, feels like I’m home.”

O’Brien also said that wide receiver Will Fuller would be a game-time decision. He missed last week’s game after suffering a groin injury in Week 16, and has been limited this week.

  1. Quite a bit? Oh you mean until the first time he reaches out and tries to grab someone who’s running past him, and that muscle tears again, because there’s no way it’s even close to be healed even if he used GH from the moment the injury occurred. I give him the first quarter and then he’s back to the sideline, or he’ll try to be a tough guy and stick it out, but he’ll be useless out there. He’s trying to play hero but he’s hurting his team at the same time, because you can’t tell me his backup at 100% couldn’t give you more than he’s gonna give you at 40% no way he was never that dominant to begin with

  2. Oooohhh! Scary JJ Watt.

    The guy hasn’t been a good player in like 5 years due to his constant injuries nd disappearing acts when they do play in the postseason.

    This comes off more like a gimmick attempt to fire up the team vs an upstart and dangerous Bills team.

