Tom Brady isn’t feeling nostalgic about what could be his last home game in New England

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be a free agent in March, unless he signs a deal to stay with New England. This means that Saturday night’s game against the Titans could be Brady’s last game ever at Gillette Stadium.

On Thursday, Brady was asked whether he’s feeling nostalgic.

“I’m not much for nostalgia,” Brady told reporters. “I’m just pretty focused on what I need to do. This week has felt pretty much like every other week for the last 20 years. So, just trying to focus on what I need to do and this is a team that gives you a lot of challenges, and [we] just have to go out there and try to play really well. They’re going to force us to really be tied together. When we’re not and when we haven’t been this year, it hasn’t looked very good, and when we have been tied together, it looks pretty good.”

Brady was asked what it means to be “tied together.”

“Everyone being on the same page and working together and anticipating and confidence and all those things play into it,” Brady said. “That’s kind of where it’s been this week.”

What it will be for Brady on Saturday is his 41st career playoff game. He was reminded that he has won 30 career playoff games, and that the other quarterbacks in the 2019 field have 30 combined postseason wins.

“Is that pretty good?” Brady said.

Yeah, it’s pretty good. And it makes the notion of not believing in Brady and the Patriots a pretty bad idea.