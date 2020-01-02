Tom Telesco firmly committed to future with Anthony Lynn: “I love our head coach”

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers pieced together a disappointing 5-11 campaign this year after making it to the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs a season ago. The Chargers found themselves on the wrong end of nine games decided by a touchdown or less with four losses by a field goal or less.

But despite the regression from the team in 2019, General Manager Tom Telesco expressed full support for head coach Anthony Lynn as the team prepares to move into its new stadium in Inglewood next year.

“I like the culture here,” Telesco said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “I like the foundation that’s been built. I love our head coach. … There’s nobody else that I want to go into battle with than (Lynn).”

Lynn’s status is somewhat uncertain as he’s set to enter the final year of the four-year contract he signed when named head coach of the team in 2017. Add in the fall to just five wins this season and his future with the franchise certainly seemed ripe for speculation. However, Telesco emphasized how much he believes in the relationship the two have in managing the franchise.

“The contract will work itself out,” Telesco said about Lynn. “I know he’s tough, he’s smart, he’s a leader, and he represents this organization on and off the field like no one else. I love working with him. … The rest of the stuff will work itself out. I need to do my part to make sure I don’t let him down.”