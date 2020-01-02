Tua Tagovailoa tweets decision coming on Monday

Getty Images

University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said via his Twitter account that his decision on whether he will enter the NFL Draft is coming on Monday, January 6.

Tagovailoa’s announcement of his pending decision comes on the heels of Alabama head coach Nick Saban saying earlier on Wednesday that Tagovailoa had not yet made a call about his future.

Tagovailoa was the presumptive top quarterback in the 2020 draft class before a bad hip injury against Mississippi State and the ascension of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow cast doubt upon that future. However, Saban said Tagovailoa is the only member from Alabama to receive an advisement that he is a Top 15 selection in next spring’s selection meeting. Exactly how much, if any, the injury could affect that status is unclear.

Whether he’ll be a part of the 2020 or 2021 draft will be known soon enough.