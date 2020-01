Getty Images

The Chiefs are suddenly playing playoff caliber defense.

And Tyrann Mathieu is in the middle of it all.

The Chiefs safety was named NFC defensive player of the month for December.

He had 24 tackles, five passes defensed, and a sack and an interception.

The Chiefs allowed just 52 points over the final five games, showing signs that they’re more complete as they head into the postseason with a bye.