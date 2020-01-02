UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi declares for draft

Getty Images

UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi will forgo his final season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

The redshirt junior announced his decision on social media.

“This decision was not easy because while it has been a dream to play in the NFL, leaving the Bruin family behind made the decision difficult,” Asiasi wrote. “But, I am excited for this next step in my life.”

Asiasi caught 44 passes for 641 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games this season. All were career highs.

Asiasi transferred from Michigan in February 2017.

He finished his college career with 52 receptions for 789 yards and six touchdowns.