Will Fuller, Johnathan Joseph, Bradley Roby questionable for Texans

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien called wide receiver Will Fuller‘s status for Saturday’s game against the Bills a game-time decision on Thursday and the team’s decision to designate him as questionable backs up that outlook.

Fuller hurt his groin in Week 16 and didn’t play in the final regular season game. His chances of playing in this one don’t look too good.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that Fuller is a “long shot” to be in the lineup against Buffalo. His absences have slowed the Houston offense at other points this season, so a change in that prognostication would be a welcome development for the Texans.

Cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby are both listed as questionable with hamstring injuries. They were limited participants in practice all week and Roby did not play in Week 17.

Tight end Jordan Akins landed on the injury report for the first time on Thursday. He’s listed as questionable along with safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles).