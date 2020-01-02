William Jackson having shoulder surgery today

Getty Images

The Bengals put cornerback William Jackson on IR last week because of a shoulder issue, and it was apparently a serious one.

According to Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Jackson is scheduled to have surgery on his right shoulder today in Houston.

His expected timetable for recovery is four to five months. That could keep him out of some portion of the team’s offseason program, but should allow him to be ready for training camp.

The 2016 first-rounder is heading into a contract year, after the team picked up his fifth-year option last spring.