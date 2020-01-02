With no link to football operations, Patriots’ punishment should be minimal

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2020, 9:55 AM EST
Getty Images

The league did the right thing by exploring whether the Patriots video crew that filmed Cincinnati’s sideline last month had any connection whatsoever to the New England football operation. The next question is whether the NFL, in the absence of any link, will do the right thing when fashioning a punishment for the Patriots.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post, who reported on Wednesday that the league found no connection between the video crew and football operations, reiterated on his prior report that the discipline will be “consistent with” recent penalties for game-day infractions.

Incidents previously articulated by Maske include former Giants coach Ben McAdoo improperly using a walkie-talkie on the sideline ($150,000 fine, fourth-round pick reduced), former Browns G.M. Ray Farmer improperly texting the sideline during a game ($250,000 fine, four-game suspension for Farmer), the Falcons pumping in fake crowd noise ($350,000 fine, stripping of fifth-round pick),  #DeflateGate ($1 million fine, first-round and fourth-round pick taken), and the Ravens having two defensive players on the field with coach-to-player communication devices in their helmets ($200,000). Each of those situations involved deliberate, intentional actions that both violated the rules and were aimed at generating some tangible benefit for the team. (That said, the league got it factually wrong with #DeflateGate; the evidence was inconclusive at best regarding tampering with football air pressure.) With no connection between the video crew and football operations, the Patriots may have violated the rules, but there was no mechanism for actually using it to the team’s advantage.

That’s why the penalty should be minimal. It’s a technicality, an inadvertent violation of the rules absent a way to convert that violation into a strategic benefit. And while that doesn’t excuse the behavior, it keeps it distinct from the examples identified by Maske, and it makes the prospect of taking away draft picks unwarranted.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “With no link to football operations, Patriots’ punishment should be minimal

  1. The only problem is, Goodell cheats the Pats by lying.

    You would think everything that was just said makes 100% sense, but this is cheater Goodell we are talking about here.

    I would imagine Kraft is set to go nuclear, unloading all the backdoor truths about Goodell if he tries to steal more picks with lies.

  2. “With no connection between the video crew and football operations, the Patriots may have violated the rules, but there was no mechanism for actually using it to the team’s advantage” – What facts are there to support this statement? We all have devices that allow us to share pretty much anything with anybody at any time. Just because I don’t report to the Director of Technology, doesn’t mean I can’t share something with him.

  3. The actual facts mean nothing to Goodell. Article 46 gives him the right to apply any penalties Goodell wants. The penalties will be judged on how many calls he takes from other owners who hate the Patriots. If taking away another first rounder assures Goodell of job security that will be the penalty, not what the facts say the penalty should be.

  7. At what point should the Patriots ever be given a pass they’ve been caught cheating since 2004, and with Brady finished I’m sure they will follow new paths to cheat even more. Kraft and Belichick both deserve to be suspended from the league.

  9. (That said, the league got it factually wrong with #DeflateGate; the evidence was inconclusive at best regarding tampering with football air pressure.)
    ———-
    Even though the judges concurred with you on the above statement, this will be gazed upon by blind eyes. The judges rules the evidence was bunk but the CBA the players union signed said the NFL owners can do what they pleased. Bunk or no bunk.

  10. Thank you Florio. You portrayed the injustice of the sham deflate gate penalty.

    What I don’t get is why wasn’t Indianapolis also penalized since their balls were under the PSI?

    And why hasn’t the league given us the results of their study on the effects of weather on psi?

  11. There seems to be quite a disparity between the fines of the teams listed. A supposed “equipment violation” that was never enforced before and never proven gets pretty much triple what any other fines received plus the loss of picks and a QB suspension. I am just playing Devil’s advocate here but since the Ravens have been fined with two defensive players with electronic communications in helmets and then there is visual evidence of a Ravens employee with a bluetooth on the sideline shouldn’t the NFL be looking into this hard? If they do not, why is this?

  12. greymares says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:09 am

    At what point should the Patriots ever be given a pass they’ve been caught cheating since 2004, and with Brady finished I’m sure they will follow new paths to cheat even more. Kraft and Belichick both deserve to be suspended from the league.

    1

    1
    ——————

    No, they have not. They were framed by a cheating commissioner. They were framed yet again in 2015, but the NFL was caught in a federal court lying to prove that one.

    The Pats have never cheated. Period.

  13. “It’s a technicality, an inadvertent violation of the rules absent a way to convert that violation into a strategic benefit. And while that doesn’t excuse the behavior…”

    This is an excuse to, for the 3rd time, unjustly punish the Patriots far beyond the factual reality of what equates to a parking ticket.

    Once again we see the news media using far reaching & exagerated story telling to feed the minds of sheeple what they want them to perceive and believe.

  14. Oh man…I was kind of bummed because I’m not really feeling the ‘19 Pats’ chances in the playoffs, and Brady might actually be out after his. So the end of an era is kind of looming, but what an era it’s been, during the prime years of my life, no less. Maybe they work something out, who knows, but maybe they don’t. But if it is over, I’m pretty stoked that I get to hear one last chorus of cover-up conspiracy theories from the Hate Squad when an investigation from a League that hasn’t done the franchise all that many favors comes up empty. But if the Pats were found guilty, then the League is a bastion of truth and justice.

    I hope it’s not quite over, but if it is, I want all you haters to know that your desperate, lame attempts to discredit the greatest run the League has seen in a hundred years is nothing short of hilarious, and your decades-long anguish fulfills me even more than watching all this winning. Just lmao @ you guys, seriously.

  15. Or we could all just take a breath and view this as the innocent mistake it was and move on with no punishment to the operations side of the team. Good lord to read some of these stories and these posts you’d think someone was stealing nuclear secrets. Get some perspective people.

  18. factschecker says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:10 am

    (That said, the league got it factually wrong with #DeflateGate; the evidence was inconclusive at best regarding tampering with football air pressure.)
    ———-
    Even though the judges concurred with you on the above statement, this will be gazed upon by blind eyes. The judges rules the evidence was bunk but the CBA the players union signed said the NFL owners can do what they pleased. Bunk or no bunk.

    29

    4

    —————–

    False. The union signed off on nothing in terms of allowing the commissioner to lie, cheat and steal either players, a player or a team. It’s just not true. Article 46 has been in the CBA since 1969, but was only used as a weapon to frame by Roger Goodell. Rozelle and Tagliabue never uttered the words “Article 46” mainly because neither was busy trying to cheat a team for financial gain.

  19. With no link to football operations, Patriots’ punishment should be minimal…and this will upset the haters who want the Pat’s to forfeit their first round draft pick for the next decade!

  20. As expected, much ado about nothing. The patsanoia sufferers will grind their teeth and bray their brays but what they should ask themselves from beneath those tinfoil hats is a simple question. How do they equate the Machiavellian genius they ascribe to the Evil Hoodie with something as silly as this?

    Face it kids, if BB was really going to cheat, this wouldn’t be how and it sure as heck wouldn’t be the Bungles that tripped him up.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!