Zach Thomas, Sam Mills, LeRoy Butler are Hall of Fame finalists for first time

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2020 on Thursday night.

Seven of the 15 finalists made the list for the first time.

The inclusion of first-year eligible players Troy Polamalu and Reggie Wayne was expected. They were joined by five others who previously were eligible for the Hall of Fame but had never advanced beyond semifinalist.

Safety LeRoy Butler, receiver Torry Holt, linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas and defensive tackle Bryant Young will have their cases discussed for the first time when the selection committee meets the day before Super Bowl LIV.

Mills is in his 18th year of eligibility, Butler his 14th, Bryant his eighth, Thomas his seventh and Holt his sixth.

49ers General Manager John Lynch, a safety with the Bucs and Broncos, is a finalist for a seventh time, the most among any of the finalists.

A maximum of five modern-era players will earn election into Canton his year, joining a Centennial Class of seniors, coaches and contributors.

The modern-era finalists were determined by a mail-in vote of the selection committee. An original list of 122 nominees was paired to 25 semifinalists in November.

The 2020 Modern-Era Player Finalists with their positions, years and teams:

•Steve Atwater, Safety – 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

•Tony Boselli, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars

•Isaac Bruce, Wide Receiver – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

•LeRoy Butler, Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

•Alan Faneca, Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

•Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

•Steve Hutchinson, Guard – 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans

•Edgerrin James, Running Back – 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks

•John Lynch, Free Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

•Sam Mills, Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

•Troy Polamalu, Safety – 2003-2014 Pittsburgh Steelers

•Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

•Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

•Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

•Bryant Young, Defensive Tackle – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers